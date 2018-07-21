PF weekly wrap: Invest right and borrow smart to achieve your financial goals

Investing to achieve your financial goals is a good idea. However, the results can be better if you do it with some amount of focused effort. At a time when the markets are volatile, interest rates are rising globally and gold prices hitting lower levels, it becomes important to understand how various asset classes reward the investors and invest accordingly. Here are five things you must understand while investing your hard earned money in mutual funds for high returns.

The cryptocurrency world too has attracted many traders. On April 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred banks and financial institutions from dealing with virtual currencies. Three months' notice was given to banks to stop dealing with institutions and individuals trading in bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Trading in cryptocurrency was never considered as a reliable source of investing by the central bank, but the latest guidelines have now brought a complete restriction on all the banking services that were earlier backing the crypto exchanges. Here is what you should do if you have put your hard earned money in cryptocurrencies.

You may have plans to buy your dream home. Incentives offered by the government through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) have made many consider their maiden home purchase. Many prefer to buy homes during the festive season which starts after the monsoon. However, experts believe that the best time to buy a property is in the rainy season. Here are a few reasons why you should be buying your dream home now.

We are entering in the fourth week of July. There is not much time left to file your income tax return. Prepare your income tax return and upload it as early as possible. Here are common mistakes you must avoid while filing income tax returns.

July is the time when many water-borne diseases hit us. That makes many consider purchasing health insurance. Here are five tips you should keep handy while purchasing health insurance for yourself and your family.

If you are considering to raise some loans, you should opt for loans against property instead of personal loans.