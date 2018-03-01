PF this week: How EPF fares as an investment after int rate cut to 8.55%; Will troubled homebuyers get EMI relief?

The much-awaited meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) during the week suggested an interest rate of 8.55 percent for 2017-18 on provident fund balances, a 10 basis points reduction over the previous year’s 8.65 percent.

The lowering of the rate has been announced after consideration of the earnings by EPFO for the year on provident fund money and is in keeping with the falling interest rates in the system.

Two years ago, the EPFO paid 8.8 percent on EPF balances. So, how does the provident fund interest rate compare to the other fixed income savings instruments, especially small savings instruments such as the public provident fund, which competes with EPFO as a product for retirement savings?

Personal finance experts say that the EPF rate still remains among the best returns provided compared to similar instruments.

Kunal Bajaj is CEO and founder of Clearfunds.com said it is backed by the government and second, while the rates may vary each year, they generally move around a small band. "Importantly, EPF is tax-free during the period interest is earned as well as at the time of withdrawal," he added.

Here are some of the features that make it an attractive savings options.

The CBT meeting also considered the proposal for bringing about and enabling framework to permit a one-time shift of subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to the National Pension System (NPS). However, the move met with stiff opposition from labour union representatives in the CBT who asked the government to explain the rationale and the benefit to EPFO subscribers.

Trade union representatives of the CBT told Moneycontrol that the government could not come out with a compelling reason to allow such a one-time shift to NPS. "We have rejected the move outright and have asked the government to come up with justifications. We want to know how this move will benefit EPFO subscribers," AK Padmanabhan, President, Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said. Click here to read about the entire issue.

Staying with retirement, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has recently proposed raising the equity investment cap under the 'active choice' of National Pension System (NPS) to 75 percent from the current 50 percent.

In a discussion paper issued recently, the authority said the proposal has been mooted in view of the demands from subscribers to allow more equity exposure for their investments. At present, NPS subscribers who opt for Auto Life Cycle Fund may allocate up to 75 percent in equity whereas in case of 'active choice' subscribers may invest up to 50 percent in equities.

In PFRDA moots 75% equity under NPS ‘active choice’, who will benefit?, we tell you whether the subscribers’ demand for a higher equity investment for their retirement corpus is a wise one and if the proposal is finally accepted who should be the ones to go for it and who should avoid.

Insurance companies are hard-selling Unit-Linked Insurance Plans or ULIPs ever since Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a 10 percent Long-Term Capital Gains tax on gains of above Rs 1 lakh on stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds in the Budget 2018. Life insurance companies have been projecting ULIPs as a good investment option since the new tax would not apply to it.

However, is the tax element the only reason why you should invest in ULIPs? Ulips provide market-linked returns while a portion of your premium goes into providing life insurance cover also. There are other features which ULIPs offer as an investment option that you should know while taking a call on investing. Here are some features of ULIPs that you should know before investing.

On the real estate front, the government has proposed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill this week which seeks to stop assured returns schemes offered by developers.

The Bill seeks to crack down on assured returns schemes and treat them as 'ponzi' schemes. It even bars developers who promise fixed returns until possession. It now requires all deposit seekers to register with the designated authority provided under the proposed law. Click here to know how the schemes worked and the likely impact of the ban on homebuyers and real estate sector.

In the wake of the controversy over bankruptcy of real estate developers, homebuyers caught in the mess with delayed homes had sought waiver of EMI payments from lenders. The National Housing Bank is examining the issue of EMI waiver.