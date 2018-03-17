PF of the week: Align your portfolio with changing dynamics of markets

Have funds of different AMCs | Choosing funds from different AMCs can also help in reducing risk as the investment objective differs from company to company thereby returns may vary even though most of the stock holding remains the same between two schemes of different AMC.

The race to save income tax intensifies towards the end of the financial year. If you have not completed your tax-planning investments as yet, here are a few investment options that come with no future tax liability.

The traditional options such as life insurance, employee provident fund, and public provident fund offer tax free returns. Tax saving funds also offer tax free returns as long as your capital gains booked are less than Rs 1 lakh in a financial year.

As we move closer to April 1, we have to prepare ourselves for many changes. Though the Aadhaar linking deadline is postponed by the Supreme Court, the motor insurance premium will go up in new financial year. Here is how you should be dealing with this change.

Changing rules of the game is the only constant in financial markets. Mutual funds are also going through a lot of changes at the moment. Thanks to a SEBI directive on the categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes, mutual funds are changing the names of their schemes.

But there is no need to worry if you know your investments well. Investors should study changes undertaken by mutual funds. “If the scheme’s investment strategy and portfolio construction changes, then there is a very high possibility of changes in risks and returns associated with investing in that scheme,” said Renu Pothen, head of research, FundSuperMart.com.