App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Mar 17, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PF of the week: Align your portfolio with changing dynamics of markets

Changing rules of the game is the only constant in financial markets.

Nikhil Walavalkar @nikhilmw
Have funds of different AMCs | Choosing funds from different AMCs can also help in reducing risk as the investment objective differs from company to company thereby returns may vary even though most of the stock holding remains the same between two schemes of different AMC.
Have funds of different AMCs | Choosing funds from different AMCs can also help in reducing risk as the investment objective differs from company to company thereby returns may vary even though most of the stock holding remains the same between two schemes of different AMC.

The race to save income tax intensifies towards the end of the financial year. If you have not completed your tax-planning investments as yet, here are a few investment options that come with no future tax liability.

The traditional options such as life insurance, employee provident fund, and public provident fund offer tax free returns. Tax saving funds also offer tax free returns as long as your capital gains booked are less than Rs 1 lakh in a financial year.

As we move closer to April 1, we have to prepare ourselves for many changes. Though the Aadhaar linking deadline is postponed by the Supreme Court, the motor insurance premium will go up in new financial year. Here is how you should be dealing with this change.

Changing rules of the game is the only constant in financial markets. Mutual funds are also going through a lot of changes at the moment. Thanks to a SEBI directive on the categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes, mutual funds are changing the names of their schemes.

related news

But there is no need to worry if you know your investments well. Investors should study changes undertaken by mutual funds. “If the scheme’s investment strategy and portfolio construction changes, then there is a very high possibility of changes in risks and returns associated with investing in that scheme,” said Renu Pothen, head of research, FundSuperMart.com.

Children’s education remains one of the larger goals for most Indians. Many end up buying traditional life insurance policies or some such scheme that promises to pay for the child’s education. However, not many are aware of how much it takes for the goal. Here is how to plan for your child’s education.

tags #Planning

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC