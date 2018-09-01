Personal finance wrap | Index soaring high & rupee at lowest against dollar: Where is your portfolio?

Indices hitting a new high has become a norm for some time now for the Indian investors. As the upward movement in indices is caused by an upswing in the prices of a few stocks, not many investors have seen their portfolios’ values rise. Keep aside the slight weakness shown by the markets today on account of weak rupee compared to dollar, and investors are upbeat on further upward move in the Sensex.

However, that makes many wary of equities on account of elevated valuations. Some value focussed mutual fund schemes are cutting their exposure to Indian stocks. They have been biting the arbitrage trade and bond funds to contain the portfolio volatility.

If you too are worried about your investments, here are five questions you should ask before you take any step.

If you stick to your asset allocation, it won’t be a big problem to invest in the current market. If you have been rebalancing your investments at regular intervals, you need not lose your peace of mind. While rebalancing if you are planning to shift your money from equity funds to bond funds, here are five factors you should keep a track of. Please note that contrary to popular belief these funds are not risk free. Understand the risks before committing your hard earned money.

While rebalancing you may have to redeem units of your mutual funds. This means selling your investments. Here is how you should sell your units of mutual funds. This is how you get the money back.

If you are just starting your investment journey, you must put in place a financial plan for yourself. More important, you should also draft a separate financial plan for your spouse too. Do not underestimate the financial needs of your spouse. Once you prepare a financial plan for yourself, you will start looking for better performing mutual fund schemes. That will also lead to a question should you ignore the expense ratio of the fund and solely focus on the performance of the fund. Here is how to look at the situation and arrive at a well-thought out decision.

While the floods in Kerala recede and the rehabilitation work catches pace, it is the time to learn a few lessons. Here are steps to ensure your car insurance claim is honoured.