Personal Finance: With rates rising, it’s time to shift from pure debt to balanced funds

Nilanjan Dey   •

Debt funds’ returns would peak during a rising rates cycle. Investors could indulge in some equities through balanced funds, to give a kicker to their portfolios 

Move over pure debt strategies, it is time to switch to balanced funds. Investors who are cautious of inflation-linked returns or who are tired of low-yielding fixed income instruments could do better by indulging in a measured dose of equity. A debt-and-equity mix, aimed at securing higher returns, is now the preferred choice for many. This trend of striking a balance for better and relatively safer returns has greatly bolstered hybrid funds, several categories of which jostle for space in...

