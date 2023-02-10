Personal Finance: A boring bond, not worth ignoring 

Last week saw the premature redemption for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB), series 1 for 2016-17, issued in August 2016. The redemption price has been set at Rs 5,717 per unit of SGB or for an equivalent of 1 gm gold. What does this mean for those who invested in this tranche, back in August 2016? The issue price for this series had been fixed at Rs 3119. If you had bought this bond, you would have been holding it for...