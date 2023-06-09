Personal Finance: SEBI move to standardise mutual fund costs a blow to creative accounting

Earlier this month, capital market regulator SEBI put out a consultation paper for reviewing the total expense ratio or cost charged to mutual fund (MF) unit holders by asset management companies (AMC). The stated objective is the facilitation of greater transparency and an accrual of interest of economies of scale to investors. The circular has caught the eye of industry and media alike, mainly for its proposal to introduce a performance linked expense ratio. Beyond the proposals, the data that the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI skips again, markets yawn
Jun 8, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MSP hike raises higher food inflation risk, will ONDC be an enabler to the digi...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers