Personal Finance | Making the best of fixed income instruments in a rising rate cycle

Two successive repo rate hikes may bring to the fore the possibility of a larger than expected disjunction in the fixed deposit (FD) market. The latter has already seen a significant gap between rates offered by traditional banks and those extended by housing finance companies (HFCs) and other corporate deposit mobilisers. A number of HFCs and financial services players have already raised their rates selectively, rendering the latest crop of deposits considerably more attractive, when compared to what are being...