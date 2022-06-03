Personal Finance: Laddering debt portfolio could cushion interest rate swing risks

Investors who are willing to bet on fixed-income portfolios but wish to soften the impact of interest rate fluctuations can draw comfort from staggered maturity strategies. The latter, being seen as a standard blueprint for overcoming uncertainties in the debt market, is drawing more than mere eyeballs these days. In a backdrop marked by changing rates, and tightly nuanced regulatory signals, layered maturities are likely to extend a helping hand to individuals and corporates alike. Smart allocators are currently keen...