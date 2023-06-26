Personal Finance: How online shopping got easier even if you forgot your credit or debit card details

CVV-free payments allow customers to experience faster, smoother, and more convenient checkouts for tokenised cards on major networks such as Visa, Mastercard, RuPay, and Amex.

On June 21, Cashfree Payments launched the CVV-free card payments feature. Visa and Razorpay are other payment networks that have already introduced this feature. Here’s how this will make your online shopping easier. Sometimes, while shopping online on e-commerce websites, we end up entering the wrong card verification value (CVV) number on the payment gateway, and the transaction fails. Now, CVV-free payments allow customers to experience faster, smoother, and more convenient checkouts for tokenised cards on major networks such as...