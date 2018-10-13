App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Personal finance this week: Here is how to invest in this volatile market

Here are some important reads for the week that appeared in personal finance section.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Bureau

The red marks in the portfolio statements unnerved many investors. However, towards the end of the week, there are some signs of recovery in the stock markets. The going gets tough with each new low on the benchmark indices, but it pays to overlook the portfolio valuation for the time being and continue with your systematic investment plan. If you are keen to start new investments in mutual funds, here are five strategies for investing in mutual funds.

If you are worried about the short-term noise and want an expert opinion on the stock markets, it is better to read the opinions of Swati Kulkarni, EVP and equity fund manager, UTI Mutual Fund. Kulkarni has explained in detail about current valuations and earnings, steps you should take while reviewing portfolio investing in international funds, and more. Here is the link to the interview.
If you have been watching the current scenario, you may find many actively managed equity funds underperforming the stock market indices. This has brought the never ending discussion to the fore – should you invest in passively managed equity funds over actively managed equity funds. Here is our take on this.
If you are looking for an actively managed fund specialising in large cap stocks, you may want to read our review note on Axis Bluechip Fund.

While the investment portfolio takes its own time to recover and create wealth for you, other money affairs do not wait for good times. You have to buy insurance wherever necessary.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given insurers the liberty to come up with three types of motor insurance plans, i.e. a standalone long-term third-party insurance policy, a long-term comprehensive insurance policy, and a bundled cover with a one-year term for own damage. If you are going to buy a new car, then you will have to choose one that suits your needs. Here is how you should go about it.

Since we are discussing motor insurance, here is an article you should not miss that enlists 10 factors which can affect your motor insurance claim.

If you are going to apply for a credit card, here are five questions you should ask yourself. It is important to understand why you should opt for a credit card and whether your reasons for getting one are justified. You must also ascertain if you can repay the credit card bill.

The most important one for the time being comes towards the end. We have entered the festive season. This is the time to spend money and enjoy. Retailing giants are out to woo customers with exciting offers. Here is how to look at these offers and pick the right one that works for you. Understand the working of these offers and be an informed buyer to maximise your happiness.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 10:51 am

tags #Health Insurance #insurance #Motor Insurance #personal finance #Planning

