Personal Finance Classroom S2E4: A Millennial's Guide to Avoiding Debt Traps

Credit cards is a source of easy money for many of us. But if we misuse them, they can cause a lot of debt to pile up. Debt is a double-edged sword. If used well and sparingly, it can help us tide over a financial crisis. But if we do not get a handle over loans, they become costly traps. Young millennials who are fresh out of college or are into their first or second jobs often find themselves trapped in debt, unknowingly. It all starts with a few innocent credit card swipes at malls, clicks on online shopping portals and, before you realise, you end up paying heavy interest. So, how do you get out of the mess?

Learning curve

Welcome to Moneycontrol's personal finance classroom for the millennial, season #2. In this season, we set out on a journey with the young millennial to help her protect her health and wealth. We tell you all about managing money during COVID-19 times.

In our next episode (Episode #4), we will talk debt and borrowings. Should you have a credit card? Is a credit card so dangerous? What are good and bad debts? How much can you borrow?

Before making any investments, ensure that you have an insurance cover first.

