Pensioners can submit their life certificates online or in paper format

By November 30, government employees and those availing the EPS (employees’ pension scheme) pension need to submit a life certificate to their banks to certify that they are alive and eligible to claim the amount. To the ensure continuation of your pension, the submission of the life certificate to your pension receiving bank is mandatory every year. In case you fail to submit this life certificate to the bank, the pension payment will not be made from January onwards. However, it can be resumed after submitting the life certificate, which is a tedious task for senior citizens.

There are multiple ways for pensioners to submit the life certificate. You can choose what is convenient.

Digital submission

You can submit the life certificate digitally through the Jeevan Pramaan website. This website was launched by the government in November 2014 to digitise the whole process. To obtain the digital life certificate, you need to provide your Aadhaar number, bank account details, registered mobile number with the bank and pension payment order in the Jeevan Pramaan website.

Then, Aadhaar-based biometric or a retina scan authentication is to be done by visiting a citizen service centre mentioned in the website that is close to your place. Some banks also organise such camps to simplify the process of procuring Jeevan Pramaan certificate. The physical presence of a pensioner is mandatory to procure the Jeevan Pramaan certificate. It can’t be done by a one-time password (OTP) authentication on the registered mobile number. After successful authentication using Aadhaar, an SMS acknowledgement is sent to your registered mobile number, which includes your Jeevan Pramaan certificate. This Jeevan Pramaan is the digital life certificate of the pensioner. This certificate is automatically sent to the pension-issuing authority, so there is no manual interference after going digital. As the certificate is submitted digitally, you don’t have to submit a physical copy to your bank. As a pensioner, you can download a copy of the life certificate for your records from the Jeevan Pramaan website. It’s important to note that the Jeevan Pramaan ID is not valid for life. Once the validity period is over, a new Jeevan Pramaan certificate needs to be generated. Basically, the validity is for one year and date is mentioned on the certificate issued.

Digital life certificate is most useful to pensioners who have moved cities in order to be with their children or are unwell to visit the bank branch to submit the life certificate physically.

Other alternatives

You can even manually submit the pensioner’s life certificate to a bank branch which disburses your pension amount. To get a physical copy of the life certificate you need to fill a form at the bank branch and get it signed by the branch manager. Then, submit it to bank official to disburse the pension amount. This life certificate is valid till next November. Pensioners who are not tech-savvy can apply for the physical copy of the life certificate and submit it before November 30.

You will have to submit your Aadhaar number, residential address, contact number, permanent account number (PAN), spouse's date of birth and email address to the bank to process the pensioner’s life certificate offline.