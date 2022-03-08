Peculiar money challenges for single women across age groups and how to overcome those

Although the basics of financial planning remain the same for people across sexes, single women have peculiar challenges. Some women are single by choice but those who are separated or widowed face unusual challenges in coming to grips with household finances, if the situation befalls unexpectedly. Also, single women who adopt a child have to plan their finances for themselves as well as for the child.

According to the last census data of 2011, India has nearly 7.41 crore single women. It includes widows, women not married and divorced or separated. This was a 39 percent increase in the number of single women in India between the 2001 and 2011 counts.

If you are single and in the 25-35 age group

In the last decade, there has been an increase in the number of single working women in various fields which include multinational companies, information technology, media, entertainment and professions such as law or consultancy. “These independent women find it difficult to decide on long-term goals as they live in the present and have good cash flows that take care of their immediate and lifestyle needs,” says Kalpesh Ashar, founder, Full Circle Financial Planners & Advisors.

Ashar says the good news is that in an attempt to establish financial independence and enhance their careers, many of them seek help from professional financial advisors. But there is a catch. “They trust the advisor without attempting to understand the products recommended in depth,” he adds.

For those who are starting out in their careers, Anil Pinapala, CEO and co-founder of Vivifi India Finance, advises building a contingency fund as a first step. “This should contain at least three to six months of expenses. It gives you a cushion when you need money in an emergency,” says Pinapala.

Next comes a health insurance cover. Also, opt for a term insurance plan instead of traditional life insurance policies. “We recommend a term plan to a single woman if they have dependants and have a liability,” says Prableen Bajpai, founder, FinFix Research and Analytics.

Keep a check on your expenses. At the same time, make goals—what you’d like to do with your money in the near term and also a few years down the line.

With age come additional financial responsibilities

The age group of 35 to 50 consists of single women who also might have a child or are separated. Looking at many of their own clients, experts say that many such women learn financial lessons the hard way.

For instance, Naina Gandhi, 37 and a mother of a four-year-old child, lives in Mumbai. After she walked out of her marriage in 2021, she landed up with a liability of Rs 4 lakh. She had to repay credit card bills and a personal loan. With high expenses, Gandhi tells us that it has been difficult for her to repay the loans, amounting to around Rs 20,000 by way of equated monthly instalments. She only has a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000 as an emergency corpus to depend on after her divorce. “I don’t have any financial support from the family in these rough times,” says Gandhi.

Like Gandhi, most women have liabilities jointly with the spouse or independently before divorce. The joint liabilities need to be settled with a legal proceeding. After that, whatever liabilities remain on her head is hers to settle. “In marriage, communication is the key for financial matters as well. Women must know where the money (which includes her contribution as well) lies,” says Ashar.

Don’t get stranded financially after separation

Bajpai has a word of caution for women who have just been separated and get a lump-sum alimony. She says that if women are unsure of what to do with the money, it’s best to invest in a liquid or arbitrage mutual fund. These funds are typical parking vehicles that give modest returns of about 4-6 percent till you figure out other investment avenues like, say, an equity fund or a short- to long-term debt fund. At that point, adds Bajpai, tap a financial advisor to figure out best ways to invest. You buy time this way.

It’s tougher for home-makers with no regular stream of independent income to go their own way. Pinapala says that a bit of career focus is also required to figure how she would earn. “The internet offers a plethora of options; polish your skills and turn it into a source of income,” says Pinapala.

In the 50s: Is that too late?

Ashar says that single women in this age band are usually the targets of ambitious relationship managers of banks trying (mis)-sell expensive financial products with high commissions and low returns. Women at this age need regular income and wealth protection. “If you do not understand the investment schemes, you lose your money,” says Ashar.

“Make sure you have equity in your portfolio,” Ashar adds. “Past portfolio mistakes committed should ideally be rectified here to make sure the cash flows are not choked.”

Handy tips

- Plan, plan, plan your finances. Do not leave it for tomorrow.- Have equity and debt in your portfolio- Invest in simple products. If you do not understand a financial product offered, avoid it.- Stick to liquid instruments- Make a will- Get a trusted financial advisor