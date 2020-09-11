Paid only the minimum due on your credit card? Be prepared for heavy interest outgo

Dev Ashish

Many credit card users have the habit of paying only the minimum amount due (or MAD). Once in a while, it is fine. But if this becomes a habit, then it’s a financial crime.

That’s a strong word, but if you know how credit card interest calculation works, you will agree with the usage.

From a business perspective, the concept of MAD is good for card companies. But from the borrower’s perspective, it’s a financial trap. When you spend Rs 10,000 on your credit card and the bill says you have the option of paying a minimum amount due of just Rs 500, then it can be tempting.

“I will clear it in the next few months. Why worry now when even the card company is giving me this nice option of delaying full repayment?”

But paying just the MAD or anything less than the full outstanding amount costs a lot.

Costly mistake

MAD is a facility provided by card companies that allows you the option of paying only the minimum amount due (about 5 per cent) instead of paying the full bill (total amount due). So if the total amount due is Rs 20,000, then your MAD is 5 per cent of that, i.e., Rs 1000.

Reminder: Credit card outstanding attracts the highest interest rates in the loan industry. How much? About 3-4 per cent a month! That’s more than 40 per cent a year!

We need to get into a bit of basic math to understand why paying MAD is not a good idea for you.

Suppose you have a credit card for which:

-Monthly bill is generated on the 15th of every month

-Bill payment to be made by 5th of subsequent month

-Interest is 3 per cent per month

-Late fee is Rs 400

So, you make a purchase of Rs 10,000 on 17th September. This will reflect in the bill generated on 15th October. And you will have to make the bill payment by 5th November.

That is, you get an interest-free period (of about 40-50 days) between 17th Sept and 5th November to clear your dues. Now, you have three options:

-Pay the entire Rs 10,000 before 5th November

-Pay the MAD (Rs 500 in this case)

-Pay nothing

What happens in each situation is as follows:

-No interest is charged as you have paid fully before the due date

-Interest is charged on Rs 9500 (Rs 10,000 - Rs 500 MAD)

-Interest charged on full Rs 10,000 + late fee of Rs 400 applied since even the minimum amount due was not paid.

Why it hurts

Now comes the killer part that shows why it’s a sin to get into a habit of just paying just the MAD every month.

Let’s stick with the second scenario above where you only pay MAD of Rs 500 after the first month’s bill.

Suppose after paying Rs 500 as the minimum amount due, you again make a purchase of Rs 7000 on 12th November. The next bill is generated on 15th November.

Now read the following carefully to understand what your next outstanding bill amount will be:

-Rs 9500 (from the first bill), plus

-Interest on Rs 9500 from 17th Sept to 15th Nov., plus

-Rs 7000 (second transaction), plus

-Interest on Rs 7000 from 12th Nov - 15th Nov.

There are two points to note here:

-If you have an unpaid amount from the previous bill, you don’t get any interest-free period for your second transaction. You will be charged interest from the very date of the transaction.

-Also, don’t be under the wrong impression that you won’t have to pay interest if you keep paying minimum dues. The interest will be applicable even if you pay your minimum amount due or anything less than the total amount due.

It’s fine to pay the minimum amount due once in a while when you have a genuine cash crunch. But don’t make it a habit.

Credit cards are wrongly blamed at times for pushing people into debt traps. It’s the card users who are careless and don’t understand how the credit works. So, if you still have doubts about it, I suggest you spend time understanding the basics of credit card interest calculation. It will help you see the real reason why paying card dues in full is absolutely necessary.



(The writer is the founder of StableInvestor.com)

Credit card is a convenience and not a second source of income. So, use it wisely.