Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund Review: A consistent performer that invests in Indian and overseas stocks

Mutual fund schemes that follow a combined investment strategy of taking exposure to domestic and US stocks have continued their remarkable winning streak over the past two years.

Parag Parikh Long Term Equity fund (PPLTEF), is one such scheme, and has been successful in generating high risk-adjusted returns for investors over the long run.

Over the last three-year and five-year timeframes, PPLTEF continues to be among the top three performers in terms of returns among the all equity diversified funds (145 in all) including large, mid, large & mid, small and multi-cap funds.

Prudent investment strategy

As a part of the multi-cap fund category currently, PPLTEF invests a minimum of 65 per cent in Indian equity and up to 35 per cent in overseas stocks and domestic fixed-income instruments. With at least 65 percent allocation to Indian equities, PPLTEF enjoys the same tax benefits as any other Indian equity mutual fund scheme.

Following the SEBI’s recent tweak to the portfolio allocation norms of the multi-cap funds category, PPLTEF is likely to move to the newly introduced ‘Flexi-cap category’.

The outperformance of the fund over the long run is due to its value-oriented multi-cap approach, focussed investment strategy, prudent cash calls and significant allocation to global stocks. These strategies have helped the fund not only deliver outperforming returns in market uptrends, but also in containing the falls well in market downturns.

The performance, measured by the five-year rolling returns calculated from the past seven years’ NAV history, shows that the fund delivered a CAGR of 12.3 per cent, while the multi-cap category clocked 8.7 per cent. Its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI, generated a CAGR of 9.3 per cent in the same period. Rolling return tells us more about a scheme’s consistency, as it analyses multiple point-to-point returns taken over a period of time.

Value-oriented multi-cap allocation

PPLTEF follows value investment strategy with a bottom-up investing approach. It cherry picks companies with low debt, high cash flows, investor-friendly managements and are quoting at a discount to their intrinsic value at the time of purchase.

For instance, the fund took exposure to the beaten down pharma (such as Dr Reddy’s and Cadila Healthcare) and technology companies (Persistent Systems and Mphasis) 2-3 years before. Such early investments paid off as both these sectors have done well in 2020 due to COVID-19. “Sometimes, good-quality companies, if they are out of favour, give good entry points,” says Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer, PPFAS MF.

Though such a value investment approach has led to underperformance sometimes in the near-term, it has held the scheme in good stead in the long run.

PPLTEF has allocated across market capitalisation. As far as the domestic portfolio is concerned, over the last two years, the scheme maintained a higher allocation to large-cap stocks ranging from 40-45 percent in the overall 65 percent domestic equity exposure. However, the recent months seen reduced exposure to large-caps while there has been increased allocation to mid and small-cap segments. Currently, as of October 2020, its large, mid and small-cap allocation stood at 32 percent, 15 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

Lack of growth stocks in the portfolio due to its value orientation may lead to the fund underperforming during momentum-driven bull markets. However, given its higher allocation to mid and small-cap stocks may deliver healthy returns over the long term.

Focussed strategy

PPLTEF follows a focussed investment strategy of holding 20-27 domestic stocks in its portfolio. Its top 10 holdings account for 60 percent of its portfolio. Its top three domestic equity holdings are ITC, Persistent Systems and Mphasis.

The fund managers of the scheme take efficient cash calls based on market conditions. This has helped the fund to deploy cash not only to make use of buying opportunities, but also to contain falls well during uncertain market conditions. For instance, it upped its cash level to 7.5 percent in February 2020, when the market traded at higher valuations. When the market corrected significantly in the following month, the fund utilised the opportunity and deployed it efficiently. At the end of March, the cash holding of the fund was just 3 percent.

Global exposure

Around one-third of the portfolio has been held in global equities, especially to US stocks. “The idea behind making investments in foreign markets is to give investors exposure to businesses that they otherwise cannot take through domestic markets,” says Thakkar.

The scheme’s foreign holdings are mostly technology stocks — Alphabet (Google), Facebook and Microsoft (together about 18 per cent of the portfolio as of October 2020). Amazon.com and Suzuki Motor Corporation are also part of the portfolio.

As a policy, the fund house only invests in Western Europe, North America and Developed Asia. Thakkar says the fund house wants to invest in only those countries where capitalism is deep-rooted and there is a good track-record of minority shareholder-friendly actions.

Its global portion has boosted the fund’s overall return significantly over the last two years. Note that there is a country specific concentration risk in this fund as it invests only in the US market.

Apart from Thakkar, Raunak Onkar (takes care of the international exposure) and Raj Mehta are the others managing the fund.

Investors who believe in value investing and want geographical diversification, especially to US markets can consider investing in this fund. Considering the volatile nature of the equity markets, you can invest via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. A holding period of five years or more is preferable.