Our approach is to find the next Titan, sustainable growth is important: Sundaram Alternate Assets

Maulik Madhu
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

If you want to play the India growth story over the next 5-10 years, there is a lot of opportunity only in mid and small caps, says its Head of Equity.

Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternate Assets

The Chennai-headquartered Sundaram Alternate Assets manages assets of around Rs 4,200 crore across PMS (portfolio management service) schemes, and Category –II and III AIFs (alternative investment funds). Its products include a PMS scheme focused on small and mid-cap stocks and AIFs that extend credit to emerging corporates and real estate companies largely based in South India.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, and Madanagopal Ramu, Fund Manager and Head – Equity, Sundaram Alternate Assets, talk about their views on small and mid-cap stocks, and why their 5-year PMS returns lag that of mutual fund returns, among other things.

Edited excerpts.

What's your view on small and mid-cap stocks? What is looking attractive in this space and what's not?