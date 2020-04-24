Only the customer has the right to approve sharing of financial information: CAMS Finserv

In September 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had stipulated the framework for the registration of a new class of NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) for Account Aggregator (AA) services. These entities aggregate customers’ financial asset information and deliver reporting services. This February, CAMS Financial Information Services (CAMS FinServ), a subsidiary of Computer Age Management received a license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for providing AA services. CAMS FinServ is planning to launch the services by the end of May 2020. Moneycontrol’s Hiral Thanawala spoke to N.R. Sudarshan, Vice President, CAMS FinServ about the need for account aggregator services and how the consent model will work. Excerpts:

Why did the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) feel the need for account aggregator services?

Customers’ data is spread across multiple banks, insurance companies, asset management companies (AMCs), with no framework in place for them to share with their benefactors. There is no mechanism that exists for a benefactor entity to access a user’s data digitally, even after the user’s explicit consent. Adding to this challenge, individuals must collect, collate, and share data themselves either physically or electronically. This is a slow process, consuming several days and is also an expensive method. This is where we think the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) felt the need to create an AA framework to help customers extract data speedily from financial institutions.

How does the consent model work in account aggregator services?

The consent model in the AA framework is a very transparent tool that enables the customer to clearly know and approve only such transactions that she intends to share data with her benefactor.

The consent is taken electronically. It’s digitally encrypted and has all the security features built-in. The customer has the flexibility to stop, pause or completely revoke the consent. No one else can give consent on her behalf, as the financial information providers (FIPs) will independently verify the authenticity of the consents by sending one time passwords (OTPs) to the customer before the consent is approved. All AMCs, banks, stock brokers, pension managers and insurance companies will be part of the FIPs.

To share financial information, taking consent from the customer seems mandatory. If a customer does not give consent to share her financial information, what are the implications?

The customer is the only person who has the right to approve sharing of financial information via consent that binds the financial information providers and financial information users (FIUs). Banks, NBFCs, wealth advisers, registered investment advisors and insurers would largely be the FIUs. If the customer does not give consent, nothing gets shared and no one else can ask for data on a customer’s behalf.

Does an account aggregator have access to customers’ data while sharing it with FIUs?

No, account aggregators cannot read data at all. It is also to be noted that AAs cannot store or re-sell data, as it’s simply impossible. AAs only enable selective data sharing where the customer gives consent.

Who will bear the fees for taking your services?

As of now, the customer will not be paying the AA for using its services. However, the entity which uses the data (i.e., financial information user) will be bearing the charges for availing account aggregator services from CAMS FinServ.

Do you plan to cross-sell any products to customers using your account aggregator service?

Cross-selling of products is not possible through the AA framework. As per RBI’s terms and conditions, CAMS FinServ or any AA for that matter cannot start any other business or cross-sell any products or services.

How will customers’ grievances be addressed?

There are adequate customer redressal mechanisms in place and the RBI has mandated such policies to be made available to the public via our website.

The customers can lodge complaints by writing an email or calling on the toll-free number A complaint form is also made available on the company’s website for customers to register their grievances online.

If account aggregators take off, what would be the impact on the investment landscape?

This will end the need of physical papers. The availability of reliable and machine readable data from the source to the recipient will majorly change the way in which Financial Asset related information is shared.