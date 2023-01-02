 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oh My Gold: How bling protects the bang in your buck

Chirag Mehta
Jan 02, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Gold is inversely correlated with equities and directly correlated with inflation, thus providing a cushion when the markets turn tail. Little wonder that even central banks hold gold.

Gold — that shiny, yellow thing — has for centuries been an object of trust and affection. It has been used as currency (repository of value), collateral (for its liquidity), and for safety (to protect against risk). The much-adored metal is still treasured by people despite the advent of various other securities to invest in.

A cushion in falling markets

According to a report by Jefferies, a financial services firm, gold comprises about 15 percent of the $10.7 trillion of Indian household assets, just the quantum of allocation our model recommends.

Our model suggests that 15 percent allocation to gold will reduce risk in the portfolio without compromising on returns. Moreover, if the rest of the portfolio is allocated to equities for higher returns (which is recommended), gold will ensure that the downside remains relatively protected (as opposed to allocating more than 85 percent to equities). Although 100 percent exposure to equities may result in higher gains, the risks and the volatility makes it an unwise allocation.

Even central banks hold gold

Using gold to diversify is not limited to investors, but extends to central banks as well, who buy gold for unforeseen events. Despite moving away from the gold standard in 1971, and though the Dollar itself has emerged as a reserve currency, the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) has continued to buy gold to protect its assets and diversify its holdings.