Oh My Gold: How bling protects the bang in your buck

Gold — that shiny, yellow thing — has for centuries been an object of trust and affection. It has been used as currency (repository of value), collateral (for its liquidity), and for safety (to protect against risk). The much-adored metal is still treasured by people despite the advent of various other securities to invest in.

A cushion in falling markets

According to a report by Jefferies, a financial services firm, gold comprises about 15 percent of the $10.7 trillion of Indian household assets, just the quantum of allocation our model recommends.

Our model suggests that 15 percent allocation to gold will reduce risk in the portfolio without compromising on returns. Moreover, if the rest of the portfolio is allocated to equities for higher returns (which is recommended), gold will ensure that the downside remains relatively protected (as opposed to allocating more than 85 percent to equities). Although 100 percent exposure to equities may result in higher gains, the risks and the volatility makes it an unwise allocation.

Even central banks hold gold

Using gold to diversify is not limited to investors, but extends to central banks as well, who buy gold for unforeseen events. Despite moving away from the gold standard in 1971, and though the Dollar itself has emerged as a reserve currency, the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) has continued to buy gold to protect its assets and diversify its holdings.

The US central bank continues to hold over 8,000 tonnes of gold in its reserves, the highest in the world, followed by Germany, Italy, and France. India owns around 786 tonnes of gold in its reserves, amounting to 7.7 percent of the world’s reserves.

The role of gold in your portfolio

Looking at asset allocation from an investor’s perspective, international gold prices have returned about 9 percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) over the past 20 years, while the S&P 500 has returned around 10 percent in the same time period.

Domestic gold prices have done better, with a CAGR of 11 percent in a 20-year period, while the Sensex delivered a CAGR of 18 percent. Although equities are well-placed in the long term, gold moves inversely vis-a-vis equities, and hence provides a necessary cushion to the portfolio, and a well-balanced portfolio has much lower risk-levels without compromising on returns. The following table shows how equities, bonds, and gold have performed.

We can clearly see that gold and equities have an inverse correlation, barring a few years where high liquidity led to a build-up of inflationary pressures, leading to a run on equities and gold at the same time.

Similarly, when central banks have become too restrictive and offered higher yields, it has pressurised both equities and gold.

However, it’s very evident that when equities haven’t done well historically, gold usually has. In 2022, when equities were struggling in the first half of the year, gold was doing well, and when equities rallied in the second half, gold shed some of its gains.

Besides being an excellent asset for diversification, gold has also performed well in its role as a repository of value. It has played a vital role in protecting investors’ wealth by keeping up with rising inflation.

We analysed inflation vs. gold returns starting from the year 1980. The data suggests that in a scenario where inflation is below 6 percent, real returns (inflation-adjusted) are about 1.5 percent. And where inflation is higher than 6 percent, real returns are about 1.8 percent.

However, during periods like 2022, when inflation is shooting higher while prices have remained flat (internationally), gold prices have already posted sizable gains even before the inflation took off. Therefore, although gold prices may not follow inflation neck-to-neck, they usually either run ahead of time presaging the inflationary environment, or recoup losses by catching up with inflation.

Bottomline: gold is golden

With all the benefits it provides, it is financially prudent to be invested in gold, especially in uncertain times. With all the recessionary pressures, four-decade-high inflation, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gold remains a key asset that has weathered many a storm that has come our way.