NRI must read: Is your property being encroached?

Abhijit Biswas, a software engineer has been living in the US for the past few decades, but two years back following his father’s death he decided to take his mother along with him for better medical attention. He locked up their ancestral house in Kolkatta with plans to renovate it subsequently and give it out on rent to a suitable tenant. A few months back when he came back to India for getting the renovation work done, to his surprise the house had been turned into a club house by local goons. This is a common situation for many NRIs who are unable to physically look after their properties back home in India.

How Encroachment really takes Place

Local mafia and goons often connive to encroach into vacant property and may even create documents to prove their rights to it. The local revenue authorities can also be bribed to help their cause. When challenged, these people may even resort to violence in dissuading the real owner from attempting repossession.

Evicting such people is not easy due to two reasons. Firstly such elements are usually well connected to local thugs and politicians. Secondly the tenancy laws in India have provisions to protect the person in possession even if it is unauthorized.

Preventive Plan to avoid Illegal Possession

A NRI who is away for long must ensure that the property back in India is safeguarded to prevent a situation where a tiresome legal process is required. Here are a few tips for safety:



Documentation: The moment one gets the ownership of a property the first thing is to apply for mutation of the same and arrange all other requisite papers such as the sale agreement, title deeds etc. Additionally the owner has to ensure that the municipal taxes, water bills and electricity dues are paid on time the receipts kept secured.



Action Plan if the Property has been Encroached or Illegally Possessed

In a situation where you realize that your property back home in India has been encroached by unauthorized people one needs to take immediate steps to ensure early eviction through a careful planning.



Get Ready: The first step in such a situation is to brace up for some tough struggle to get back your property. Ensure that the necessary documents are place before approaching anyone.



The first step in such a situation is to brace up for some tough struggle to get back your property. Ensure that the necessary documents are place before approaching anyone. Police Complaint: Make a proper complaint with copies of all documents proving ownership at the nearest police station. The Specific Relief Act, 1963 (Article 5 and 6) provide relief in such cases to help the actual owner in getting back possession of his property.



Make a proper complaint with copies of all documents proving ownership at the nearest police station. The Specific Relief Act, 1963 (Article 5 and 6) provide relief in such cases to help the actual owner in getting back possession of his property. Legal Help: After the police complaint the next step is to get professional legal advice on the further course of action for early repossession. Explore all options of filing a legal suit to obtain a restraint order or injunctive relief (stay) on the property.



After the police complaint the next step is to get professional legal advice on the further course of action for early repossession. Explore all options of filing a legal suit to obtain a restraint order or injunctive relief (stay) on the property. Negotiate: There is no harm in negotiating with the people who have encroached on order to have an out of court settlement. Many a time the problem can be resolved through direct talks much faster than expected. However all such negotiations must be done with legal advice.



There is no harm in negotiating with the people who have encroached on order to have an out of court settlement. Many a time the problem can be resolved through direct talks much faster than expected. However all such negotiations must be done with legal advice. Be Patient: Such cases are likely to be frustrating and protracted. One must refrain from undertaking any illegal means to effect the eviction since such a step may land you in more trouble.

