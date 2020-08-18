NPS fund managers deliver healthy returns on corporate bonds

Investors’ confidence in debt funds might have taken a beating over the last one year, but National Pension System’s corporate bond funds have delivered a stable performance over three to five years.

The best-performer – Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme C – fetched 10.63 per cent, while Kotak Pension Fund’s scheme returned 8.05 per cent annually over a three-year period ending June 30, 2020. The category’s five-year annualised returns range between 9.52-10.23 per cent (see table), with HDFC Pension Fund emerging as the top performer (10.23 per cent) as per data from Value Research. The performance is better than the corporate bond category returns of 7.78 per cent from the mutual funds stable.

Many options to choose from

The National Pension System (NPS) allows investments in equity, corporate debt, government securities and alternative asset schemes. These are managed by seven pension fund managers – LIC Pension Fund, UTI Retirement Solutions, SBI Pension Fund, ICICI Prudential Pension Fund, HDFC Pension Fund, Kotak Pension Fund and Birla Sun Life Pension.

You can choose between active and auto choices. Under the active option, you can decide how your investment will be spread across the asset classes. In case of auto choice, it will be pre-determined by the scheme, in line with your age. The maximum allocation to corporate debt for those under 35 can go up to 45 per cent. As you grow older, your exposure to equity and corporate bonds will decline, with your investment being shifted to the more secure government securities funds. The objective is to protect your corpus against market volatility as retirement draws closer.

At present, you can withdraw 60 percent of your NPS corpus when you turn 60, without paying tax. The remaining 40 per cent must be used to purchase annuities from designated life insurers.