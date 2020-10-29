172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|nps-equity-schemes-lag-nifty-50-large-cap-mutual-fund-returns-6034961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPS equity schemes lag Nifty 50, large-cap mutual fund returns

None of the seven NPS equity funds, or Schemes E, outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI over three and five-year return periods

Moneycontrol PF Team

The phenomenon of large-cap mutual funds not being able to even match the benchmark Nifty 50 TRI index over the past few years is prevalent in the equity schemes of NPS fund managers too.

What is worse, most NPS equity schemes delivered lower than even the large-cap mutual fund category average.

None of the seven NPS equity funds – Schemes E – outperformed Nifty 50 TRI over three- and five-year return periods.

Close

NPS equity schemes reported returns in the range of 1.65-4.37 percent annually over three years, as per data as on October 27, 2020 from mutual fund tracking firm Value Research. On the other hand, Nifty 50 delivered return of 5.71 percent during the period.

related news

Lackadaisical performance

Only two pension funds – HDFC Pension Fund (4.37 percent) and Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme (4.36 percent) - beat their large-cap mutual fund peers (4.14 percent) over the three-year period. ICICI Prudential Pension Fund and SBI Pension Fund were next on the list with 3.76 per cent and 3.75 percent respectively. LIC Pension fund brought up the rear with 1.65 percent.

Over the five-year period, HDFC Pension Fund was the top performer with 8.49 percent annual returns, followed by Kotak Pension Fund with 7.72 percent. Both outperformed the large-cap mutual fund category average (7.61 percent) during the period, but fell short of the benchmark’s 8.68 percent. Other NPS scheme E funds yielded returns between 6.02 percent and 7.59 percent.

The government securities schemes of NPS fund managers have delivered extremely well. Even the corporate bond schemes C have outperformed benchmarks and even mutual funds over the long term.

But when it comes to equities, NPS fund managers have fallen behind and quite significantly at that.

Given that NPS allows you to choose your allocation among equities, government securities and corporate debt, investors with a higher proportion of equities in their portfolios would have suffered lower returns.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #invest #nifty 50 tri #NPS)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.