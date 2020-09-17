NPS equity funds lag behind Nifty 50 TRI across time frames

The National Pension System (NPS) fund managers’ schemes E (equity) have underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI) over three years. Even over a five-year timeframe only one fund managed to outperform the benchmark index. These schemes have delivered 2.09-4.86 per cent returns annually during the three-year period, compared to the benchmark’s 5.93 per cent, data from Value Research as on September 11 shows.

To put things in perspective, the large-cap mutual fund category delivered 4.47 per cent over the last three years, while the returns were 8.24 per cent over the five-year period. So, even mutual funds have fallen behind the Nifty 50 TRI.

HDFC Pension Fund stars

HDFC Pension Fund was the top performer with 4.86 per cent during the period, followed by Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme (4.82 per cent) and ICICI Prudential Pension Fund (4.26 per cent). SBI Pension Fund and Kotak Pension fund yielded 4.07 per cent and 3.76 per cent respectively, while LIC Pension Fund (2.09 per cent) and UTI Retirement Solutions (3.55 per cent) brought up the rear.

In the five-year return category, it was again HDFC Pension Fund that grabbed the top spot with 9.42 per cent, beating the benchmark Nifty 50 TRI (9.39 per cent) in the process. Other pension fund managers’ schemes fetched between 6.75-8.55 per cent annually during the period, while the Nifty 50 TRI delivered 9.39 per cent .