NPS equity funds fail to beat the Nifty across investment horizons

All National Pension System (NPS) equity funds – schemes E – have delivered performance way below benchmark returns for the three-year period ending October 5, 2020 for Tier I accounts.

Even the top performer in this category - Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme – notched up 5.56 per cent returns, whereas Nifty 50 TRI recorded returns of 6.46 per cent.

If it was any consolation, even mutual funds of the large and multi-cap varieties have struggled to surpass the Nifty over the past several years. Large-cap mutual funds delivered 5.23 per cent and 7.69 per cent annually over the past three and five-year periods, respectively, according to data from Value Research. The corresponding figures for multi-cap funds were 5.51 per cent and 7.15 per cent, respectively. Thus the Nifty 50 itself has been a tough benchmark to beat, given all the market volatility.

Pension fund managers struggle

Other six pension fund managers’ returns were even lower, as they reported returns between 2.77 per cent and 5.38 per cent annually over three years. HDFC Pension Fund, with 5.38 per cent, was second on the list, while LIC Pension Fund’s performance was abysmal at 2.77 per cent over three years. However, all pension fund managers bettered their returns during this period compared to their performance as on September 11, 2020.

In the five-year return category, too, the underperformance was stark across schemes, barring HDFC Pension Fund, which was just shy of Nifty 50 TRI returns. It yielded 8.53 per cent against the latter’s 8.56 per cent. Other five schemes with a track record of at least five years recorded returns between 6.04 per cent and 7.79 per cent. HDFC Pension Fund was followed by Kotak Pension Fund (7.79 per cent), as SBI Pension Fund and UTI Retirement Solutions shared the third spot with 7.49 per cent annualised returns. LIC Pension Fund was the poorest performer in the five-year return category, too, with 6.04 per cent.