Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPS corporate bond funds lag behind over the medium term

All NPS funds, barring one, underperformed the benchmark over three years

Moneycontrol PF Team

A majority of the National Pension System’s (NPS) corporate bond funds, termed scheme C, have beaten the benchmark – CCIL Bond Broad TRI – over a five-year period.

HDFC Pension Fund is the top performer, fetching a return of 10.11 per cent annually during the period, compared to the benchmark’s 9.89 per cent. Schemes C of UTI Retirement Solutions and Kotak Pension Fund failed to beat the benchmark, delivering 9.67 per cent and 9.36 per cent respectively, as per Valueresearch data as on September 4, 2020. The other three pension fund managers – LIC, SBI and ICICI Prudential pension funds – logged returns of 9.91 per cent, 9.92 per cent and 9.97 per cent respectively.

Three-year returns lag behind

It’s in the three-year return category that almost all NPS pension funds, except Birla Sun Life Pension Scheme, underperformed the benchmark (see table). Birla Sun Life registered outperformance, delivering 10.30 per cent return against the benchmark’s 9.48 per cent. HDFC Pension Fund’s scheme C was a distant second with 9.33 per cent return annually. Kotak Pension Fund was pushed to the bottom of the list with 7.88 per cent return during the three-year period.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:27 am

tags #investment #NPS)

