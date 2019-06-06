App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now pay almost nothing for transferring money online

The RBI has waived charges on RTGS and NEFT transfers to boost digital transactions.

Hiral Thanawala @thanawala_hiral
Whatsapp

 

In a move that gives a big thrust to online fund transfers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the removal of charges levied by the Central Bank for transactions processed in the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems.

The Chief digital officer of a private bank, requesting anonymity, said, “With this, the transactions via RTGS and NEFT would either become free or charges would be further reduced. These days 70-80 per cent of the bank’s transactions are taking place on mobile and internet by the customers. So, this is a positive step by the central bank to boost digital banking transactions.” Banks are required to pass on these waived off / reduced charge benefits on RTGS and NEFT to customers. Detail instructions and clarity in this regard will be issued within a week to the banks by the RBI.

Close

Encouraging digital transfer

Hiral Thanawala
Hiral Thanawala
Coordinator Special Features|moneycontrol.com

Mandar Agashe, Founder and Vice President of Sarvatra Technologies says, “With the waiver of charges on payment modes such as the RTGS and NEFT, the RBI is clearly nudging banks towards increasing digital payments. This is actually a great move for the masses and will go a long way in encouraging digitisation of payments and enhancing financial inclusion. Moreover, RTGS and NEFT are much cheaper modes than other payment mechanisms like cheques in terms of the cost involved in managing end to end transactions until settlement. This move will therefore benefit banks and the entire ecosystem by encouraging more volumes.”

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, the total number of NEFT outward transactions was 20.34 crore in April 2019, up from 16.74 crore in April 2018. NEFT is a payment system facilitating fund transfers from one bank account to another. One can access this service either by using internet banking or by personally visiting the bank branch. The transfer of the money to the beneficiary account is completed within hours.

Similarly, according to the NPCI data, the total number of RTGS outward transactions in volume terms was 1.14 crore in April 2019, up from 1.06 crore in April 2018. In RTGS mode, high value amounts can be transferred instantly from one bank account to other. The minimum amount that can be currently transferred is Rs 2 lakh.

At present, the RBI levies minimum charges on banks for transactions routed through its RTGS and the NEFT. Banks, in turn, levy those charges on their customers. Now, in order to provide an incentive to digital movement of funds, it has been decided to do away with the charges levied by the Reserve Bank for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems.

In December 2018, a broad framework of charges was mandated by the RBI for RTGS. According to this framework, for outward transactions of between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, a bank can charge not more than Rs 30 for the transaction. For amounts above Rs 5 lakh, a bank cannot charge in excess of Rs 55 per transaction.

At present, State Bank of India charges Rs 25 for transferring Rs 2-5 lakh and Rs 50 for amounts greater than Rs 5 lakh−if you initiate a transfer by a visiting a branch.

However, SBI charges only Rs 5 to allow transfer of Rs 2-5 lakh by internet banking through RTGS and Rs 10 for amounts greater than Rs 5 lakh. There’s an additional 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well. With effect from June 1, the RBI has extended the timings for customer transactions through RTGS from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

At present, NEFT charges, as mandated by the RBI, range roughly from Rs 2.50 to Rs 25, depending on the amount of money you wish to transfer. Also, at present, SBI charges the same if you visit the branch to initiate a money transfer. But if you transfer money through NEFT using its internet banking, then the charges drop to Re 1 to Rs 5, apart from the 18 per cent GST.

 

 
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #NEFT #RBI #RTGS

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.