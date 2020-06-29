App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, open NPS account using OTP-based authentication

"This process would ensure seamless account opening, end to end digitisation and optimizing of investment returns by deposit of contributions in a faster way," PFRDA said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on June 29 said National Pension System (NPS) accounts can be opened using One Time Password (OTP) based authentication.

"This process would ensure seamless account opening, end to end digitisation and optimizing of investment returns by deposit of contributions in a faster way," PFRDA said.

In this process, the customers of banks (registered as POPs- Points of Presence), who wish to open NPS account through internet banking of the respective banks, can open NPS Accounts using OTP received on their registered mobile number.

Close

Also read: National Pension System: Here are seven reasons why this savings instrument stands out

related news

However, for opening of NPS accounts through non internet banking digital mode, through POPs (Banks as well as Non - Bank POPs), OTP received on their registered mobile number and email can be used for paperless NPS account opening.

After completion of KYC, POPs have to submit the NPS Subscriber's data/information to Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) along with  photo and image of signature with an undertaking that the KYC/AML guidelines/rules have been duly complied with.

Also read: NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here is all you need to know

POPs and CRAs have been advised by PFRDA to provide the required functionality of OTP-based authentication.

PFRDA administers more than 3.60 crore subscribers under National Pension System with an aggregate Asset under Management (AUM) of more than Rs. 4.55 lakh crore. Out of total subscribers, 2.25 crore subscribers are under Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #India #NPS) #personal finance #PFRDA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.