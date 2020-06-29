Now, open NPS account using OTP-based authentication

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on June 29 said National Pension System (NPS) accounts can be opened using One Time Password (OTP) based authentication.

"This process would ensure seamless account opening, end to end digitisation and optimizing of investment returns by deposit of contributions in a faster way," PFRDA said.

In this process, the customers of banks (registered as POPs- Points of Presence), who wish to open NPS account through internet banking of the respective banks, can open NPS Accounts using OTP received on their registered mobile number.

Also read: National Pension System: Here are seven reasons why this savings instrument stands out

However, for opening of NPS accounts through non internet banking digital mode, through POPs (Banks as well as Non - Bank POPs), OTP received on their registered mobile number and email can be used for paperless NPS account opening.

After completion of KYC, POPs have to submit the NPS Subscriber's data/information to Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) along with photo and image of signature with an undertaking that the KYC/AML guidelines/rules have been duly complied with.

Also read: NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here is all you need to know

POPs and CRAs have been advised by PFRDA to provide the required functionality of OTP-based authentication.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

PFRDA administers more than 3.60 crore subscribers under National Pension System with an aggregate Asset under Management (AUM) of more than Rs. 4.55 lakh crore. Out of total subscribers, 2.25 crore subscribers are under Atal Pension Yojana (APY).