Now Jaypee homebuyers receive notices for defaulting on EMIs

Several Jaypee homebuyers have now received notices that threaten to cancel the allotment of units in their name for defaulting on payment of EMIs (equated monthly instalments).



Sadly nothing concrete seems to be happening to #savejpwishtown. We are being threatened by banks to pay EMI whether we get the homes or not. Its a total injustice towards the homebuyers while Mr gaur lives peacefully after gulping crores.

The notice asks them to clear the amount due to them within 15 days “failing which the provisional allotment of the unit in your name will stand to be cancelled.”

These are some examples of tweets posted by disenchanted homebuyers worried about the notices that they have started receiving for not having paid their EMIs to banks on time.

What does the notice say?

As per clause 7 of the tripartite/quadripartite agreement, signed with the bank and the company, on default by the borrower to pay loan installments to the bank, the bank can demand cancellation of the unit in the name of the allottee and take charge of the said unit, the letter says.

“Our client has advised us that your address have defaulted in making the regular and timely payment of equated monthly installments in terms of the loan agreement and the same were not paid in time despite repeated requests, reminders and personal visits made by the officials of our client. Due to your financial indiscipline and delinquency to pay the equated monthly installments on time a considerable amount became overdue and outstanding against your address in your loan account… if you fail to pay the equated monthly installment on time and regularise your account by paying the overdue amount then it shall be constrained to classify your account as non-performing assets in accordance with RBI guidelines and take recourse to legal remedy which may include the attachment and sale of the secured asset, ie the property available with our client as security against the loan,” says another notice.

What should buyers do?

The buyers should approach the Supreme Court seeking direction either to banks to give moratorium or direction to the developer to pay EMIs like what happened in the Supertech case where such a direction has been given to the developer. “If there is no likelihood of getting the property, expecting buyers to continue to pay EMI is unfair,” says Sunil Tyagi of Zeus Law.

The Supreme Court had last week ordered real estate firm Supertech Ltd to deposit Rs 10 crore towards refunding homebuyers. The court was hearing petitions filed by the investors, who sought refunds after the Allahabad High Court directed that the Emerald Towers project, which has twin 40-storey residential buildings in Noida, be demolished.

The court had asked its registry to tak the assistance of amicus curiae in disbursal of interest to the homebuyers on ‘pro-rata’ basis. It also asked the real estate company to keep paying the EMIs on behalf of those home-buyers who have not opted out of its housing projects in question. “Having appreciated the controversy, we direct that the petitioner – Supertech Ltd shall pay the EMI, so that the home-buyers do not get any kind of notice from bank(s),” it said.

Another legal expert Abhishek Dubey says that the subvention loan agreements are illegal because they are one sided and unfair on the buyers. While the builder and the banks have failed to fulfill their obligations under the contract, how is it that only the buyer has to fulfill his part of the obligations and keep paying the EMIs without any promise of the delivery of flats even after a decade. “This is an unconscionable contract and such contracts are held to be illegal by the courts in India, including the Supreme Court," he said.

Most of these homebuyers had stopped paying their EMIs because they may have felt that there was no hope of getting a house due to insolvency proceedings currently on against the embattled company. While it is unfair, some legal experts are of the opinion that buyers should not have stopped paying EMIs on their own as that is equivalent to taking the law in their hands.

The ideal course of action should have been to first approach RBI, NHB or some court and get relief before stopping to pay EMIs altogether. Fearing that these would turn into NPAs, banks have started pressuring buyers to pay up.

RBI in a circular, a few years ago, had granted dispensation to infrastructure companies in the past where projects have been delayed for over two years. Considering the fact that dispensation could be granted to infrastructure companies, there is no reason why a similar dispensation cannot be granted to homebuyers who have put their life savings in real estate projects, say experts.

“RBI and NHB could look at the issue from this perspective and consider granting exemption on similar lines if there has been a delay in completion of the project because of which buyers have stopped paying EMIs,” says Ramakant Rai of Trilegal, adding buyers could consider writing to both NHB and RBI and even approach court.

It must be recollected that homebuyers who had invested in embattled real estate group Jaypee have time and again sought a moratorium on their existing home loans and have written to the banks asking that EMIs should not be deducted till such time that a resolution was hammered out on the delivery of flats.

"While you benefit from our regular payments of EMIs, we are left in the lurch and are forced to pay monthly EMIs for a property, which at the moment doesn’t even exist and also housing rentals,” it says.

“While some of us had no option but to stop paying the EMIs because of extreme financial burden of rents and EMIs, they run the risk of adverse effect on their CIBIL scores, which would disentitle them for any future loan. In fact many of us have started receiving legal notices and threatening calls from you for payment of EMIs,” the letter had said.

“You are, therefore, requested to instruct your branches not to raise any further demand for the time being and keep the EMIs in abeyance and not to charge penal interest on the unpaid EMIs till there is some clarity on the issue of possession/refund with regard to the projects of Jaypee. Kindly do not treat the non-payments as defaults but only a necessary outcome of the peculiar circumstances and the present scenario,” it said.

The banks, however, have said that they require the approval of National Housing Bank (NHB) before agreeing to it, lest the loans are classified as non-performing assets.

The National Housing Bank is examining the issue of EMI waiver, a major demand of troubled homebuyers who have invested in real estate projects against whom insolvency proceedings are currently on.

“We are looking at it from all aspects. Will an EMI waiver solve the issue at this point, we are not sure. We are looking at all the aspects because EMI waiver may have an impact on other sectors as well,” Sriram Kalyanaraman, MD & CEO, National Housing Bank (NHB) had told Moneycontrol.

On August 9 last year, the Allahabad bench of the NCLT had accepted lender IDBI Bank’s plea and admitted Jaypee Infratech as a case under insolvency resolution for defaulting Rs 526 crore. It appointed Anuj Jain as the insolvency resolution professional from BSSR & Co.

The SC ruling came after over 20,000 home buyers in the Jaypee Infratech’s projects raised concerns of not getting back their money as the first right of dues would go to the banks and other operational creditors. While some buyers have paid the full amount to the company, there are others who may have paid either 60 percent or perhaps 90 percent of the amount.