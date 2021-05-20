Not able to use your debit card for online transactions? Here's why your bank may have blocked it

If you haven’t used your debit card for online/contactless payments for a long time, then it could be de-activated by your bank. Leading private sector banks have started disabling the payment feature in unused cards. The move, they say, is in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

“We have observed that you have not used your debit card for the last two years or more for online payments (E-commerce)/Contactless payments. To prevent any misuse of the card and to comply with the RBI guidelines, these payment features will be disabled after 10 days of this notice,” HDFC Bank said in its mail to customers, recently.

An ICICI Bank spokesperson says, “In line with the regulatory guidelines, we periodically assess risk based on the usage of the debit and credit cards across various channels. Depending on the outcome of the review, we may deactivate the online usage of the card.”

“The sole objective of this exercise is to safeguard the interest of the customer by preventing any fraudulent transaction on a channel which is not used regularly,” the spokesperson said.

What are the RBI guidelines on card usage?

“For existing cards, issuers may take a decision, based on their risk perception, whether to disable the card not present (domestic and international) transactions, card present (international) transactions and contactless transaction rights,” RBI’s circular issued in January 2020 stated. “Existing cards, which have never been used for online (card not present) / international / contactless transactions shall be mandatorily disabled for this purpose,” it further stated.

Will it affect ATM withdrawals, transactions at point of sale (PoS) terminals?

No. The cards have just been disabled for those transactions where your physical card isn’t available. If you wish to make a withdrawal from your ATM or swipe your card at a physical merchant sale points (PoS terminals) as usual, there will be no restrictions.

What happens after the blockage?

If you do not make any new online/contactless payments in the specified timeframe, the bank would automatically de-activate the online payments feature. But there is no need to worry. You can log on to your internet banking service and re-activate the debit card for online transactions.

ICICI Bank allows you to check the status of your cards on the bank’s mobile app. “If needed, the customer can instantly activate the online usage of the card by using the app, internet banking or IVR,” the ICICI Bank spokesperson says.

Incidentally, payment and banking solution providers offer the technology that allows customers to turn on or switch off their Debit/ATM cards. The usage of cards across ATMs, PoS terminals and E-commerce portals can be restricted as desired, thus preventing any form of fraudulent transactions. Customers can also set channel-specific transaction limits that are lower than those set by the bank.

