Nominee can avail PMJJBY benefit if the insured dies of COVID-19
The scheme is available to individuals aged between 18 and 50 years holding a savings bank account.
May 27, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
The scheme is available to individuals aged between 18 and 50 years and holding a savings bank account.
The government’s Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme that pays Rs 2 lakh to the nominee after the death of the insured person from any cause.
The scheme can offer some financial stability in the interim to a family that loses the breadwinner, especially at a time like this when coronavirus has taken a huge toll on lives.
The insurance scheme is available to those aged between 18 and 50 years and hold a savings bank account. The life cover is up to 55 years. Such depositors should have consented to join the scheme and permitted the bank to auto-debit the premium.
The cover is from June to May and should be renewed every year. On account holder's request, the cover starts from the date which they have requested and ends on May 31 of the next year. If you sign up between June and August, the annual premium is Rs 330.
The premium falls to Rs 258 if the person signs up between September and November, Rs 172 between December and February, and Rs 86 between March and May. Once signed up, the following year's premium will be Rs 330, and the bank will debit it between May 25 and May 31, according to ICICI Bank's website.
The cover, however, will be terminated for these three reasons:
-The person attains the age of 55
-The account is closed with the bank if there's insufficient balance for debiting the premium.
-If the person has insurance from different banks, the cover will be restricted to Rs 2 lakh. The cover from other banks will be terminated, and the premium will be forfeited. If you have a joint account, both parties can sign up for it by submitting a separate enrolment request.