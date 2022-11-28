 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

No, Mr. Iyer: SIPs do not dent Merc’s sales; it helps your customers buy it

Kayezad E Adajania
Nov 28, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz’s head of sales and marketing, Santosh Iyer, said more investors prefer putting money aside in SIPs of mutual funds than spending it to buy a Merc. And this has impacted Merc sales. In reality, SIPs help investors get close to their goals, including buying a Merc.

Buying a Merc or a Rolls Royce is a luxury purchase. It is not like saving for your child’s higher education or wedding that you need the money at a specific time and you must withdraw when the time comes, irrespective of where the markets would be at the time.

It appears the humble Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds (MFs) is giving sleepless nights to Santosh Iyer, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz India.

Media reports say Iyer is worried that not many people are buying Mercedes cars these days because they’d rather invest in an MF through an SIP.

Iyer is reported having said that while there are 15,000 people inquiring about luxury cars every month, the actual order size is 1,500 units.

“So, there are still 13,500 customers who desire to own a Mercedes-Benz, but postpone their purchase thinking it’s fine, maybe, I should continue (with) my SIP or maybe the next dip (in markets) is there,” Iyer is reported as having said.

Here’s something for Iyer. An SIP doesn’t really prevent people from buying a Mercedes-Benz car. It actually helps them save today to buy the car tomorrow. Moneycontrol ran some numbers to show you how you can use SIPs to buy your dream car; yes, even a Mercedes-Benz.

Also read | Got your first pay? 5 simple rules for your investment journey