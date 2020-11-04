Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL-2024 Maturity NFO: Should you invest?

After the huge success of the Bharat Bond ETF, a new variant of bond exchange-traded funds (ETF) is on offer. Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL-2024 Maturity (NCBS) opened for subscription on November 3 and will close on November 9. Should you invest in it?

What’s on offer

At its core, NCBS is an ETF that invests in bonds. NCBS will invest in bonds issued by government-owned companies and state development loans. Its benchmark is the Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50:50 index.

The index comprises bonds issued by AAA-rated central public sector enterprises and state development loans (SDL), bonds issued by state governments in India. This index, with equal allocation to both these bond categories, will mature on September 30, 2024. Bonds held in the scheme portfolio would be in line with the underlying index, and will also mature on or before the maturity date of the index.

The fund will strive to invest in securities are part of the index. But just like Bharat Bond ETF, if it cannot invest in securities that are part of its benchmark, it will invest in securities with matching profiles. In ETF parlance, this is called as risk replication.

Prashant Pimple will be the fund manager for the scheme.

What works

The scheme aims to buy and hold the bonds till their maturity. The scheme will work like a fixed maturity plan (FMP). “This ETF is an attempt to give long-term FMP and tax- free bond investors an option of liquidity,” says Saji Pulikan, co-founder and CEO of LitMfin.com.

Interest rate risk is taken care of for investors willing to hold on to till the maturity of the scheme. The benchmark index is constructed with liquid bonds. In addition to corporate bonds that are issued by government-owned companies, the index also consists of State-government loans (SDLs). The index has a 50:50 split between bonds and SDLs.

Investments in high quality bonds – AAA-rated CPSE bonds and SDLs – ensure little credit risk in the portfolio. If Investors wish to exit before the scheme’s maturity, they can sell their units in the National Stock Exchange.

What does not work

Though this is an ETF, there is no guarantee that the units will trade at or around its net asset value, despite the AMC’s proven track record of managing ETFs well. The yields on bonds are hovering around 5 percent, which may not be attractive for many, especially in a high-inflation environment.

The way NCBS is built is a bit different from Bharat Bond ETF. Edelweiss mutual fund, which manages the Bharat Bond, has worked closely with the Government of India to enable central public sector firms to raise funds from the public for their day-to-day requirements. At the launch of every tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, the companies would issue a fresh supply of debt instruments that will form a part of the scheme’s portfolio. The amount collected will go directly to these companies. In simple words, Bharat Bond ETF gets assured of a regular supply of instruments.

NCBS is more of a secondary market bond ETF. It will first raise amounts from investors and find suitable securities, straight from the secondary market, and invest in them.

“Supply of these bonds is not a concern as these are fairly liquid and are preferred maturity for investors such as mutual funds, banks and insurance,” says Prashant Pimple, Senior Fund Manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Its expense ratio is at 0.15 percent and on the higher side when compared to a traditional FMP.

What should you do?

Those in high income tax slabs, looking for the least risky fixed-income investments can consider this scheme. Such investors do not find the traditional bank fixed deposits attractive as the interest is clubbed to their income and taxed at their marginal rate. The long-term capital gains (LTCG) on units of NCBS will be taxed at 20 percent, after indexation.

Investors who are comfortable holding on till maturity will not only ride out interest rate and credit risks, but also become eligible for indexation benefit on long term capital gains (LTCG) earned on the units.

Yields on comparable products such as Bharat Bond ETF 2023 and Bharat Bond ETF 2025 stand at 4.86 percent and 5.42 percent, respectively. Mutual funds cannot guarantee returns, but debt market experts say that current yields (and therefore, the returns that NCBS investors can get if the fund is able to swiftly invest its NFO proceeds) of the index is about 5-5.25 percent.

Investors in the lower income tax slabs are better off investing in small saving schemes such as the National Saving Certificate, which offers 6.8 percent, or three and five-year time deposits that give 5.5 percent and 6.7 percent interest.