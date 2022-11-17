 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NFO of ICICI Prudential Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF is open: Should you invest?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

This scheme may work for sophisticated investors who have a view on the financial services sector and want to go beyond its largest component – banks.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launched the new fund offer of ICICI Prudential Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank ETF (IPNFB) on November 16.
There are many funds dedicated to banking and financial services. Over the past year, banking sector funds have returned 6.98 percent, next only to PSU funds, according to Value Research. Does that make IPNFB worthy of investment?

What’s on offer?

IPNFB is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank which comprises 30 financial sector companies, excluding banks. The index will be rebalanced twice a year. Allocation to individual stocks is capped at 25 percent during rebalancing. This is a passively managed fund that will mimic the index by purchasing stocks in the same proportion as they are in the index.

What works?

The underlying index comprises shares of housing finance companies, non-banking finance companies, holding companies, asset managers, insurance companies, brokerages, exchanges and new-age tech companies. These are high-growth segments in an expanding economy.

“There is increasing participation from all parts of society in credit, investments and insurance and as a result, the sector is poised to witness an unprecedented boom,” said Chintan Haria, head product & strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. “Amid the digital revolution, financial services companies are adapting to the change faster. The sector is on the rise and the road thus far has been paved by various reforms, FDI policy relaxation, tax exemptions, etc., which will further encourage the industry to spend on expansion.”