New IRDAI rules: Insurance commissions to stay high, but backdoor incentives to agents could cease; insurance penetration to deepen

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

As per IRDAI’s latest notifications, life and general insurers do not have to adhere to any specific cap on commissions as long as they stay within the overall expenses of management limits.

New commission and EoM rules will not lower commissions from policyholders' perspective, but on the upside, commissions are unlikely to rise either

The Indian insurance sector now has a new commission payout regime.

Effective April 1, life and general insurance companies will not have to adhere to any specific ceiling on commissions paid to agents, distributor banks and other intermediaries.

However, the payouts cannot exceed the overall expenses of management (EoM) limits specified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

