New fund offers galore: How should investors make the right choice?

As markets rally, fund houses are rolling out new schemes to tap into positive investor sentiments. From three in June, as many as six new schemes have been rolled out in August. Categories such as international equities, smart-beta, multi-asset themes and exchange traded funds (ETFs) are also being offered. A total of 28 NFOs (new fund offers) have been rolled out so far in 2020, garnering inflows worth over Rs 35,000 crore. To be sure, this includes NFOs floated for Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Distributors estimate 10-12 NFOs in the next couple of months, ahead of the festive season. But how should you choose the right fund? Should you even invest in an NFO?

Is there anything unique about the NFO?

The lack of a track record is an NFO’s biggest drawback.

That’s the main reason why many financial planners advice caution in investing in NFOs. “If the NFO is just another run-of-the-mill product, which already exists in the industry, it is better to give it a miss. One can pick from the existing set of funds in the market, as these already have a track record,” says Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services. Check if the theme is unique.

Srikanth Matrubai, chief executive officer at SriKavi Wealth, says a longer track-record helps in understanding how a fund has performed across different market cycles. “Even if it is a market-first product, it is better to track the fund’s performance and evaluate it at a later stage,” he adds.

Recent NFOs such as Motilal Oswal’s Multi-Asset scheme and Mirae Asset Equity Allocator Fund of Funds did offer interesting propositions. Still, investors must wait for some time for funds such as these to deliver across market cycles.

Fund houses can only have one scheme in each category due to SEBI’s regulatory diktat of 2017. Some asset management companies (AMCs) are looking to fill existing gaps. The Sundaram Bluechip NFO is an example.

However, even if the ideas are new and exciting, investors should check the records of the AMC and fund manager in delivering on a given theme or segment.

If you are being advised to move out of an existing scheme and park the funds in an NFO, it is a big red flag.

“Such a situation may not be in the best interests of the investor, especially if he or she is being told to move to the new fund that is in the same fund category as his existing investment,” says Kirtan Shah, chief financial planner at SRE.

For example, moving an existing investment in a large-cap scheme to a new large-cap fund, which doesn’t have a track-record, may not help the investor.

“Such unnecessary churning of investors’ portfolios can significantly lower their chances of making healthy returns,” Shah adds.

Is the product being hard-sold to you?

The strong push of some distributors and mutual funds when an NFO is being rolled out can be overwhelming at times. However, investors should not get influenced.

This is especially common in banks, which also run a mutual fund business. When an NFO of a bank-sponsored mutual fund is open for subscription, the branch staff is in on an overdrive mode to push its sales.

To meet sales targets, the staff can present the fund to customers as a product that can offer superior returns than fixed deposits, without highlighting the risk inherent to market-linked products.

Keep in mind your financial goals and risk tolerance before you choose schemes – old or new.

As an industry practice, NFOs are launched at a net asset value (NAV) of Rs 10. Certain sections of distributors use this as a sales pitch, even though the NAV of a fund itself has no bearing on a scheme’s performance. Clients are told to invest in the NFO, as it is being offered at a ‘cheap’ NAV. Investors should not pay heed to such antics.