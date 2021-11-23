MARKET NEWS

business

Explained: New annual information statement (AIS) of the income tax department

For individual non audit assessees, December 31, 2021 is the due date to file tax returns. But before you file your returns, make sure you cross verify the details with annual information statement (AIS). Individuals who have already filed the tax return, may re-look at AIS to check if any revision is required in the tax returns already submitted. Here’s why

