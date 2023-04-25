 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In your early 50s and nearing retirement? These 2 MC30 schemes can take you there

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

If you are about five to seven years away from retirement, moving a portion of the investment from risky assets to aggressive hybrid funds can not only help generate returns but also guard against erosion of accumulated corpus

MC30 helps you to build your retirement corpus

MC30, a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy mutual funds (MFs), selects its schemes across asset classes. MC30 provides a complete solution for the investment community.

The schemes in the MC30 basket cater to all types of investors -- with varying risk profiles, time horizons and financial goals. For instance, an investor with a high-risk profile can select equity schemes from the list to meet his/her long-term goals. Similarly, a conservative investor can select debt schemes from the basket to ensure stability while generating FD-beating returns.

MC30 offers an end-to-end solution to achieve your retirement goals, too. The schemes within the MC30 basket are suitable to invest not only during the accumulation phase but for the retirement period as well.

