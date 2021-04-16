MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

National Pension System entry limit may be increased to 70 years: PFRDA

The regulator also plans to allow subscribers who join after 60 years of age to continue their NPS accounts till 75.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
National Pension System (NPS) launched in 2009 mainly caters to organised sector employees including all government employees in centre and states.

National Pension System (NPS) launched in 2009 mainly caters to organised sector employees including all government employees in centre and states.

The Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is planning to increase the maximum age of entry into the National Pension System (NPS) by five years to 70. The limit was last raised from 60 to 65 three years ago.

The regulator also plans to allow subscribers who join after 60 years of age to continue their NPS accounts till 75. The maturity age will remain 70 for others.

"Around 15,000 people above 60 joined NPS since the entry age limit was raised from to 65 three years ago," PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said at a virtual press conference on April 15.

Read: On-tap licenses for pension fund managers on the anvil: PFRDA chairman

PFRDA is also proposing to raise the limit of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as the maximum corpus one can walk away with at the time of retirement or exit of the scheme, without the need to purchase an annuity.

Close

Related stories

The rationale behind this is that a corpus over Rs 5 lakh and mandatory purchase of annuity can offer a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month.

As of now there are as many as 12 insurance providers empanelled with the PFRDA to offer annuity products and there are eight pension fund managers that invest the subscribers' fund in various schemes chosen by them.

The pension fund managers on board the PFRDA have generated returns of 12.03 percent in equity schemes; corporate bonds 10.02 percent; government securities (G-sec) 9.66 percent since the inception of NPS in 2009.

Funds invested in central and state government schemes have generated returns of 9.94 percent and 9.83 percent respectively over these nearly 12 years.

PFRDA runs two flagship pension schemes-- National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

It registered a growth of 23 percent in its overall subscriber base to over 4.24 crore (424.40 lakh) as of March 31. The assets under management grew by 38 percent to Rs 5,78,025 crore.

National Pension System (NPS) launched in 2009 mainly caters to organised sector employees including all government employees in centre and states. APY, launched in 2015, is mainly meant for the employees working in the unorganised sector in the country.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #National Pension System #NPS) #Pension #personal finance #PFRDA
first published: Apr 16, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.