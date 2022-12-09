 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Personal Finance

Mutual fund industry tops Rs 40 lakh crore in assets for the first time in November; equity inflows slump 75%

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Inflows into the open-ended equity funds slumped to Rs 2,258 crore during last month against Rs 9,390 crore in October.

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 40 lakh crore mark for the first time in November 2022 even as equity investors took some money off the table amid the market's continuous rise.

Stock investors were a bit jittery about pricey valuations as inflows into the open-ended equity funds slumped to Rs 2,258 crore during the last month against Rs 9,390 crore in October, a fall of over 75%.

The equity fund inflows have now remained positive for the last 21 months, starting with March 2021, but hit the lowest level in November 2022 during this period.

The data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on 9 December also showed that the inflows via systematic investment plans (SIPs) were at a fresh lifetime high of Rs 13,307 crore in November. The SIP book crossed the Rs 13,000 crore mark for the first time in October 2022.

S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities, said, “India being the best performing large market year to date in dollar terms, FIIs have been booking profits but domestic flows through SIPs are at lifetime highs which reflects the growing maturity and confidence of the domestic investors for more than a year now."

Overall, net inflows into open-ended mutual funds stood at Rs 13,264 crore in November against Rs 14,047 crore in October.