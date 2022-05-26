Mutual fund body urges all employees to return to office by June 10

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has requested mutual funds to have all their staff working from offices by June 10 as the authorities have lifted all Covid-19 restrictions and "things are now completely back to normal".

Amfi's latest advisory said, "All guidelines ... requesting members to work form homes are hereby withdrawn."

The latest advisory comes in the wake of allegations of front-running at Axis Mutual Fund. While the findings of the ongoing investigation are not yet out, industry sources suggest that work from home in the pandemic had made it difficult to enforce controls. Axis MF is keeping SEBI updated on the ongoing probe.

Amfi's advisory said, "The flexibility given to employees to work from homes, especially those handling critical functions that deal with the markets, such as investments, dealing, operations, compliance and risk management, etc. may be withdrawn."

After the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, Amfi had followed the direction of the government and municipal authorities in advising mutual fund employees to work from home and discouraged customers from visiting offices.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes