Muthoot Finance’s Rs 500-crore NCD issue opens; Should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 08, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Muthoot Finance’s NCD issue offers interest rates from 8.25 percent to 8.60 percent, over monthly and annual interest payment options. The firm gives gold loans as well as home and vehicle loans.

Muthoot Finance has hiked the interest rates payout by 0.35-0.50 percent compared with the last issue, which was launched in November 2022.

Gold loan non-banking finance company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance on February 8 launched the tranche V of its secured issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

It has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to a tranche limit of Rs 500 crore.

