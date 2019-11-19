Muthoot Finance closes in on IDBI Bank’s MF business: Report

As on March 31, IDBI Bank’s stake in IDBI Asset Management stood at 66.67 percent, while IDBI Capital Markets & Securities owns 33.33 percent.
Gold loan lender Muthoot Finance has acquired a stake in IDBI Bank's mutual fund unit: IDBI Asset Management.
IDBI Bank confirmed the development in a clarification to a reply sought by the National Stock Exchange.
The clarification did not specify the stake bought by Muthoot Finance.
On November 8, the company said the board approved sale of its entire stake in IDBI Asset Management.
IDBI Asset Management managed 22 schemes during FY19, most of which were equity fund schemes.
IDBI Bank's net loss in the July-September quarter narrowed to Rs 3,459 crore from Rs 3,602 crore in the same period last year.The company is also looking to exit its holding in IDBI Federal Life Insurance, in which it owns a 48 percent stake. IDBI Bank CEO Rakesh Sharma said the stake sale would be complete by March-end.