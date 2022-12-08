 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC move targets inflation, rates to stabilise going forward: Virat Diwanji

Virat Diwanji
Dec 08, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Customers with repo rate-linked home loans are likely to reach an EMI level where their lender will not be in position to increase the tenure, meaning monthly payments would rise.

The repo rate hike of 35 basis points (bps) was in line with market expectations, but the finer points in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das’s speech were more hawkish.

Controlling inflation within the RBI’s defined comfort level of 4%-6% continues to be the prime driver of decision making by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

With the December 7 move, the total increase in the repo rate has reached a level of 225 basis points in this financial year. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

RBI’s decision was guided by retail inflation that is above the upper bound of 6% although the Consumer Price Index-based inflation moderated to 6.8 percent (Y-o-Y) in October 2022 from 7.4 percent in September 2022. The MPC said that it is banking on further calibrated monetary policy action to keep inflation anchored within its comfort zone.

While India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing at a rate that is among the highest in the world, it will be a big mistake to assume that India is isolated from global factors.

