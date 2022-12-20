 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal MF to reopen global funds for SIPs, lump sum investments without restrictions

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

The five funds are S&P 500 Index Fund, Nasdaq 100 ETF, Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund and Nasdaq Q 50 ETF.

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has announced that it will withdraw the temporary suspension of subscriptions in five of its international funds with effect from January 1, 2023.

The asset management company (AMC) will now be accepting fresh subscriptions in these schemes via lump sum and systematic investment options such as systematic investment plan (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs), without any restrictions.

“Your previously paused systematic investment options, if any, will also be resumed and processed as per their registration; hence we request you to keep your respective accounts funded appropriately,” the fund house said in a letter to investors.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund also highlighted that in the event of complete exhaustion of the available headroom that is being utilised at present to resume overseas investments, all the subscriptions might be paused again.

Moreover, there are no restrictions on the redemption of units.