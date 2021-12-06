MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Most Bought smallcases for November 2021

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

The year 2021 is slowly drawing to an end. With approximately 20 days or more for 2021 to wrap up, we take a step back to look at the Most Bought smallcases of November 2021. These smallcases were sold like hotcakes! Let us take a look at why these smallcases were so special and what made them unique from the rest of the crowd.

Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here is a list of Managers’ Top Bought smallcases this November by investors

High Quality Right Price

Managed by: Green Portfolio

  • >Strategy:

    1. Mid and Small-cap

    2. This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

    3. Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price




High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

Wright ️ Momentum

Managed by: Wright Research

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Mid Cap

    • >>This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically build to take advantage of the bull market.

    • >>This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

    • >>The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.




Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research


Negen Opportunistic SIP

Managed by: Negen Capital

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Small-Cap

    • >>Demergers. "Value + Growth". Technology investing in America & India. SIP. Investing made simple.

    • >>'Value+Growth' is the combination we aspire to find. It is the most potent way of investing.

    • >>Technology companies will be at the forefront in the future. They will gain significant market share from traditional business going forward. Investors must have Tech in their portfolio to stay ahead of the rest.




Negen Opportunistic SIP smallcase by Negen Capital


Green Energy

Managed by: Niveshaay

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Small-Cap

    • >>A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development

    • >>This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition




Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay


Listed Venture Capital

Managed by: Lotusdew

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Small Cap

    • >>Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow

    • >>Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.

    • >>Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.




Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth


Omkara Opportunities Smallcase

Managed by: Omkara Capital

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Mid and Small Cap

    • >>Own India’s Most Promising Mid & Small-Cap Cos With Data-Backed Actionable Research with reasonably valuations ensuring enough margin of safety

    • >>Companies with under-utilized capacities or with capex cycle behind are preferred as they the potential to deliver disproportionate returns over a 2-3 years period




Omkara Opportunities Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital


Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator

Managed by: Equityrush

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Small-cap

    • >>A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.

    • >>This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.

    • >>Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.




Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator smallcase by Equityrush


Capitalmind Momentum

Managed by: Capitalmind

  • >Strategy:

  • >>Mid and Small-cap

  • >>Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity ,with weekly rebalancing

  • >>This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years


Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind


Mi_NNF10 Momentum

Managed by: Weekend Investing

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Large Cap

    • >>10 stock from NNF50 index universe Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalance

    • >>The objective is to create sizeable alpha using the momentum logic




Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing


Teji Mandi Flagship

Managed by: Teji Mandi

  • >Strategy:

    • >>Multi Cap

    • >>Portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

    • >>Focused stock picking: A portfolio of short term tactical bets combined with long term winners. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.




Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

Moneycontrol News
