More glitter in gold bonds than the physical yellow metal

Khyati Dharamsi

The sixth series of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is open right in time for your Dhanteras festive buying. The units of the SGBs are available for subscription at Rs 3835 per gram till October 25, 2019 at bank branches, various distributors and RBI offices. However, those applying online would be able to get an additional discount of Rs 50 per gram.

With the gleam of gold luring many, as prices have risen by 22.5 per cent to $1487 per ounce from $1214 per ounce levels seen in October 2018, you would find it hard to ignore the call of your mother or wife to hoard more gold this festive season.

But before you head to the local jeweller to purchase your bullion, take into account the new ways of investing in the metal that rule out not just the purity risks but also offer an additional interest income, apart from saving you from the possibility of theft, difficulty in storage or even insurance.

Source: Moneycontrol research

How do I Invest?

Sovereign Gold Bonds, Gold Exchange Traded Funds, Gold Savings Funds and Multi Commodity Gold Futures are the options at hand for those looking to invest in gold in the new era. Of course, your family could yet complain that they won’t be able to adorn the paper gold and catch some eyeballs!

However, those looking to buy gold bars that are to be converted to jewellery at a later date, say for their daughters’ marriage, can invest in gold through the new-age avenues, thereby avoiding wastage through making charges. Yes, gold bars or coins too carry a small percentage of making charges.

“Making charges are always added when one purchases gold coins. However, rough gold bars or lagdi as they are called, which is a thick blob of gold would involve no making charge,” says Vijay Bhambwani, CEO of BSPLindia.com.

Even MCX has mentioned that it would charge Rs 100 as making charge for its 1 gram gold contract that offers a physical gold on expiry.

Purity and storage risks can be avoided by investing in SGBs or Gold ETFs. The gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank and are backed by the Government of India; hence, the risk is limited. The additional discount available on online investment makes it worthwhile, but what adds to the glitter is the 2.5 per cent interest per annum paid out on the gold bond units. The prices of the bonds mirror the gold prices.

“While the older generation would always have a suspicion in accounting of ETFs, the new age investors can consider investing in ETFs as they are investor friendly and help one keep purity risks and storage costs at bay. One should note that Gold ETFs do no invest 100 per cent of the float in physical gold assets. A certain cash component for hedging for future. As a result, there is a marginal difference in the Gold ETF price and the market price of gold,” says Bhambwani.

Is it the right time to buy?

Has the metal got any more steam to go further now that it has raced throughout the year? Experts say it is a good time to accumulate gold, as it has come off the peaks of Rs 39,500 per 10 grams in early October, and is currently trading at Rs 38,470 per 10 gram.

Say Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, ABans Group of Companies, “In the short term, we expect gold prices to be flat; maybe it would move upward by around 10 per cent to Rs 40,000-42,000 per 10 gram. But over the medium to long-term we are expecting the metal to generate 35 per cent returns.”

But it isn’t the festive demand of Indians thronging to buy the metal that would move the prices. “Though the international prices aren’t affected by the Indian festive demand, the premium at which the gold is sold over the import rate increases by Rs 99-100 per gram. For instance, the metal was trading in the spot market at a discount of Rs 400 to MCX price, but currently it is being sold at a premium of Rs 200 above the MCX price,” Bansal adds.

The global gloom scenario and the currency risk would drive the prices of gold, which is considered the most tangible form of wealth today and also a safe haven for investment.

“Investors are moving towards protecting their assets. Many countries have been offering negative interest on their sovereign bonds. So, investment in gold is a way to keep your capital safe and also get a chance for some appreciation in the investment,” says Bhambwani.

How much Gold?

To ensure that the overall financial portfolio is steady, one would need a mix of equity (for better returns), debt (to ensure safety) and gold (for protection during tough phases). Traditionally a five per cent exposure to gold has been recommended.

“As a prudent investor, it is advisable to keep a certain percentage of investments in Gold. Considering that we are facing a severe slowdown in the economy, the percentage of a portfolio that should be invested in gold should be higher. In the current scenario I would recommend a higher 15 per cent allocation to gold as apart from other factors Indian currency devaluation risk too looms,” Bhambwani recommends.

How long should you hold?

The period for which you are looking to invest in gold would determine not just the investment mode you should opt for but also your returns, as the taxation is determined by the number of years you hold on to the investment.

If you are looking to invest for less than five years, then Gold ETF or Gold savings Funds should be considered. But if you are hoarding the metal for future jewellery purchases and storing it at home or in a bank locker for many years, then SGB offers additional appreciation.

Durgesh Pandya, Managing Director at MyAdvisor Finserv says, “If you are looking to invest in the physical gold bar and stock it in your locker for years, then gold bonds are a better way to go about investing in gold. The physical gold bar is not earning anything extra for you during the time it lies in the bank locker. But under gold bonds, you earn an interest of 2.5 per cent per annum. However, if you look at liquidity then it is much better to invest through Gold ETFs. Since the trade volumes of Gold ETF are getting better with each passing day, one would not have to locate a buyer on the exchange, which would be difficult if you have to trade SGBs on the exchange, before the maturity period of 8 years.”

If you are looking to average out the investment costs, then too you would have to opt for Gold ETFs as you can invest in them every working day of the exchange or every month in the form of a systematic investment plan.

Recently, MCX introduced three contracts in gold, wherein physical delivery of gold is available at the end of the period. One can purchase an MCX Ginni contract (1 gram) MCX Petal Contract (8 gram) of MCX Gold Mini (100 gram). “One can invest in these commodity futures contract through any commodity broker and would need only a demat account to deal with them. These are traded on a month on month delivery model and can be rolled over to the next month if you do not want to take the delivery,” explains Bansal.

Taxation

While the government has waived off tax on interest income and capital gains applicable to SGBs if they are held till maturity, the returns from physical gold and even ETFs are taxable. If you hold the gold for less than three years, then the amount of gain on gold investment is added to your income and taxed at your slab. However, those holding the gold for more than three years, have to pay long-term capital gains tax of 20 per cent with the indexation option that allows you to adjust the purchase price based on inflation.

Moneycontrol’s Take

The alternatives to physical gold should be considered so as to avoid making charges and not having to worry about purity and storage costs. While SGBs offer an interest, the investment horizon would have to be matched with the five-year minimum lock-in and eight-year maturity. Also, you would have to depend on the issuance of these bonds to invest. Instead, Gold ETFs, which are easily tradeable, and gold savings funds, which do not require you to hold a demat account, should be considered.

Those willing to take a slightly higher risk can explore the MCX Ginni, Petal or Gold Mini contracts, where the delivery of physical gold is available at a cost cheaper than physical conversion from ETFs.