 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | We need to learn how to make risk-based communication entertaining: Kalpen Parekh

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

MD & CEO at DSP Mutual Fund says there's a huge opportunity to democratise advice, without diluting it; cautions against bias towards extra optimism when it comes to money.

Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer at DSP Mutual Fund

Kalpen Parekh, managing director, and chief executive officer at DSP Mutual Fund, has said the investment industry needs to learn from financial influencers how they are able to talk the language of the consumer.

“When I talk about Sharpe ratio or beta, my sister, brother, mother, wife, and son will not understand anything. So if we are able to change the narrative from either or to and take the best of both, then I think there's a huge opportunity to democratise advice, without diluting advice. Currently, both are happening,” he said.

Parekh was speaking during a panel discussion on the theme, Financial influencers: Democratisation or dilution of advice, at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit.

However, when someone talks of risks, it becomes less fashionable, he highlighted.

Influencers have created a niche for themselves in the financial world with their entertaining investment advisory pitches and quirky investment education videos. With their huge following, finfluencers have brought lakhs of people into the investment fold thanks to their easy-to-understand reels. While on the other hand, the mutual fund penetration is just 10 percent of the overall household savings in India.

The head of DSP Mutual Fund warned that the bias towards optimism is so embedded in anything related to money, that advisors, influencers, or finfluencers and investors too, are swayed by extra optimism.