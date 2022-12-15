Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | We need to learn how to make risk-based communication entertaining: Kalpen Parekh

Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer at DSP Mutual Fund

Kalpen Parekh, managing director, and chief executive officer at DSP Mutual Fund, has said the investment industry needs to learn from financial influencers how they are able to talk the language of the consumer.

“When I talk about Sharpe ratio or beta, my sister, brother, mother, wife, and son will not understand anything. So if we are able to change the narrative from either or to and take the best of both, then I think there's a huge opportunity to democratise advice, without diluting advice. Currently, both are happening,” he said.

Parekh was speaking during a panel discussion on the theme, Financial influencers: Democratisation or dilution of advice, at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit.

However, when someone talks of risks, it becomes less fashionable, he highlighted.

Influencers have created a niche for themselves in the financial world with their entertaining investment advisory pitches and quirky investment education videos. With their huge following, finfluencers have brought lakhs of people into the investment fold thanks to their easy-to-understand reels. While on the other hand, the mutual fund penetration is just 10 percent of the overall household savings in India.

The head of DSP Mutual Fund warned that the bias towards optimism is so embedded in anything related to money, that advisors, influencers, or finfluencers and investors too, are swayed by extra optimism.

“If consumers want to get carried away with nice music and dance and then put their hard-earned money at risk, I don't think you can blame others. We work so hard to earn money but we virtually don't do any hard work to know where we seek advice from,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harsh Roongta, founder of Fee-Only Investment Advisers LLP and chairperson of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA) said that finfluencers have bought democratisation on advice.

“They have brought finance to the masses, it is very difficult to catch the attention of a 20-year-old or a 24-year-old who has just started earning to now look at financial assets. If that has been achieved, then there are lessons that I think we ought to learn,” said Roongta.

He, however, emphasised that it is incumbent upon financial influencers to give a caveat that individuals need to take professional guidance when it comes to investment.

On regulations, Parekh said, “I think we should be realistic about what can be done and what's possible in the world of investing, which is multidimensional and has hundreds of variables. Drawing that line is a challenge and creating boundaries, through just regulation alone, is not easy.”