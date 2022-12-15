 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | VC money in fintechs corrupted finfluencer space: Pranjal Kamra

Abhinav Kaul
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

According to Kamra, the regulator’s plan to frame guidelines for financial influencers is a great step.

Pranjal Kamra, cofounder of Finology Ventures

Financial influencers or ‘finfluencers’ are the widest source of misinformation and have become the evil that they started out to defeat, said Pranjal Kamra, cofounder of Finology Ventures, a legal and financial consultancy firm.

Kamra, himself a financial influencer, identified venture capital investments in the financial technology (fintech) sector as the key reason for corruption in the space of finfluencers.

“We are corrupt because what has happened is that VC money has flowed into the fintech sector,” Kamra said during a discussion on financial influencers at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit. “When that money flows into fintechs, it eventually comes to us, and that amount is huge.”

Finfluencers are largely unregulated and have gained prominence over the past two years with millions of retail investors following them for advice on matters ranging from insurance, savings and mutual funds to stock tips. Registered investment advisors have raised questions about finfluencers’ accountability and highly risky investment advice on aspects such as crypto assets.

“People started trusting us because we were telling them a side of financial products (misinformation) that no one else was telling. Also, back then, maybe four years, as a group we were not being incentivised. So in fact, we have become the evil that we started out to defeat in a way and we will be as long as financial incentives are this huge. I think the worst financial advice is the one which includes product promotions,” said Kamra.

Norms needed
On upcoming guidelines for finfluencers by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the cofounder of Finology said one clear way would be to ensure there are standard operating procedures on disclosing incentives.